Essential Pepin

From easy to elegant, Jacques Pepin shares more than 125 recipes from his legendary career. With his usual ease and flair, Jacques cooks what he loves -- from classical Escoffier Quenelles to homey Braised Beef in Red Wine, and mouth-watering treats, including a Quick Almond Plum Cake and a perfect Chocolate Mousse. It's no wonder that Julia Child called Jacques "the best chef in America!"