Essential Pepin

Latest Episodes
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Jacques makes Lobster in Artichoke Hearts, Shrimp Pane and Escoffier Quenelles.
Jacques cooks a perfect Grilled Steak with Lemon-Thyme Butter.
Ricotta Dumplings with Red Pepper Sauce make an easy lunch or supper.
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Jacques showcases soups from his childhood, a French classic and more!
Jacques loves seafood! He highlights a wonderful seafood medley, freshwater fish and more.
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Game might seem intimidating, but it’s fairly easy to find these days--and it’s delicious.
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.
Jacques’ Good Lady Apples Bon Femme recipe satisfies with maple-sweetened fruit.
It’s eggs all the ways: Eggs in Ramekins, Eggs en Cocotte, a Flat Potato Omelet and more.
Jacques is rolling in dough, baking Soda Bread, Gros Pain, a tender Brioche and more.
Jacques honors his roots with recipes reflecting his U.S., French and Puerto Rican family.