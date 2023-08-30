Cattle Call

There are times when Jacques craves a good steak, so he cooks a perfect Grilled Steak with Lemon-Thyme Butter. For large get-togethers or celebrations, Jacques’ Spicy Rib Roast packs a tangy rub and makes an impressive centerpiece. Veal Chops with Caper Sauce uses the under-utilized fresh sage for an herbal note, while Braised Beef in Red Wine becomes a delicious meal from an often-overlooked cut.