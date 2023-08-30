Cattle Call

Extras
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Latest Episodes
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
