All Puffed Up

Extras
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Latest Episodes
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques’ Good Lady Apples Bon Femme recipe satisfies with maple-sweetened fruit.
Jacques makes Lobster in Artichoke Hearts, Shrimp Pane and Escoffier Quenelles.
Jacques cooks a perfect Grilled Steak with Lemon-Thyme Butter.
Jacques honors his roots with recipes reflecting his U.S., French and Puerto Rican family.