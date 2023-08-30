Souper Soups for Supper

Jacques’ Tomato Chowder with Mollet Eggs is a simple soup that can be made in moments and embellished with a soft and creamy, lightly cooked egg. Then Jacques prepares Black Bean Soup with Bananas, a dish that pays tribute to his wife Gloria’s Puerto Rican heritage. Plus, two soups from his childhood: Garlic Soup and Onion Soup Lyonnaise-Style, followed by the classic French Consomme.