Light As Air

Extras
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Latest Episodes
