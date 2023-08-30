100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Essential Pepin

Light As Air

Season 1 Episode 21 | 25m 03s

San Francisco pastry chef extraordinaire Emily Luchetti joins Jacques to admire his Meringue Shells with Chantilly Cream. He goes on to tempt any sweet tooth with simple, frugal almond flavored Macaroons. A light Chocolate Roll comes next and last, but by no means least, Emily joins him to make an irresistible Chocolate Souffle Cake with Raspberry Sauce.

Aired: 08/29/23
Extras
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Fowl Play
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Sweet Endings
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Special Spuds
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Veg-In!
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Savory Staples
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:03
Watch 24:58
Essential Pepin
Fine Finishes
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:58
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Fabulous Fins
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Classic Conclusions
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Episode: S1 E9 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Vegetable Bounty
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Economical Offal
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Episode: S1 E7 | 25:03
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Fowl Play
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Sweet Endings
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Special Spuds
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Veg-In!
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Savory Staples
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:03
Watch 24:58
Essential Pepin
Fine Finishes
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:58
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Fabulous Fins
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Classic Conclusions
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Episode: S1 E9 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Vegetable Bounty
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Economical Offal
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Episode: S1 E7 | 25:03