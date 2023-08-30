Eggs-quisite

Jacques follows his aunt’s recipe for Quiche with Bacon--lard and butter in the dough, no pre-baking the shell. He follows with his mother’s unique Eggs Jeannette. Then it’s a savory and very tasty Flan with Green Herbs, so simple to make when fresh herbs are plentiful, and a delicious Spinach, Ham and Parmesan Souffle, presented in a rectangular glass dish.