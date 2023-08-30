Shell-ebration

Extras
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques showcases soups from his childhood, a French classic and more!
Jacques loves seafood! He highlights a wonderful seafood medley, freshwater fish and more.
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.
Jacques honors his roots with recipes reflecting his U.S., French and Puerto Rican family.
It’s eggs all the ways: Eggs in Ramekins, Eggs en Cocotte, a Flat Potato Omelet and more.
Latest Episodes
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
