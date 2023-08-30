Egg-ceptional

Soft and creamy Mollet Eggs Florentine make a perfect breakfast--or lunch--for Jacques to share with his best friend. Then, it’s an egg theme featuring Eggs in Ramekins, Eggs en Cocotte and Scrambled Eggs in Bread Cases with Candied Oyster Mushrooms. Finally, he demonstrates how to make various omelets: a classic Fines Herbs Omelet, an American Mushroom Omelet and a Flat Potato Omelet.