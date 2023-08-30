100 WVIA Way
Essential Pepin

Family Favorites

Season 1 Episode 14 | 25m 03s

Jacques likes to celebrate his international roots when his daughter Claudine and granddaughter Shorey visit. Grilled Leg of Lamb reflects his time in the U.S., and Pork Loin Tournedos with Cream and Calvados represents his French heritage. Puerto Rican Pork and Beans honors his wife Gloria’s family, and Jacques ends the show with a stew that his mother used to make, Lamb Navarin.

Aired: 08/29/23
Extras
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Sweet Endings
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Eggs-quisite
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Fowl Play
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Ocean Options
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Episode: S1 E25 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
All Puffed Up
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.
Episode: S1 E15 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Classic Conclusions
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Episode: S1 E9 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Vegetable Bounty
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Fruit Fete
Jacques’ Good Lady Apples Bon Femme recipe satisfies with maple-sweetened fruit.
Episode: S1 E12 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Easy and Elegant Seafood
Jacques makes Lobster in Artichoke Hearts, Shrimp Pane and Escoffier Quenelles.
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Cattle Call
Jacques cooks a perfect Grilled Steak with Lemon-Thyme Butter.
Episode: S1 E11 | 25:03
