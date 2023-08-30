Family Favorites

Extras
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques’ Good Lady Apples Bon Femme recipe satisfies with maple-sweetened fruit.
Jacques makes Lobster in Artichoke Hearts, Shrimp Pane and Escoffier Quenelles.
Jacques cooks a perfect Grilled Steak with Lemon-Thyme Butter.
Latest Episodes
