Family Favorites

Jacques likes to celebrate his international roots when his daughter Claudine and granddaughter Shorey visit. Grilled Leg of Lamb reflects his time in the U.S., and Pork Loin Tournedos with Cream and Calvados represents his French heritage. Puerto Rican Pork and Beans honors his wife Gloria’s family, and Jacques ends the show with a stew that his mother used to make, Lamb Navarin.