Ocean Options

Jacques demonstrates Brandade de Morue au Gratin, a dish he regularly made for his mother-in-law. He continues with an elegant Sea Bass in Shredded Potato Skin, a flavorful broth poaching dainty filets of fish in Jacques’ Nage Courte of Striped Bass recipe--not nearly as complicated as it sounds--and Codfish in Olive Oil and Horseradish Sauce.