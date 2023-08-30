Good Catch!

Extras
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Latest Episodes
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!