Good Catch!

Jacques’ diet includes plenty of seafood. He loves recipes like flavorful Grilled Swordfish with Spicy Yogurt Sauce and homey Baked Mackerel with Potatoes and Onions. The stylish Seafood with “Handkerchiefs” highlights a wonderful seafood medley, and freshwater fish is represented with Poached Trout in Vegetable Broth--a very light and flavorful dish.