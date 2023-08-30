100 WVIA Way
Essential Pepin

Fowl Play

Season 1 Episode 26 | 25m 04s

Bold flavors make Jacques’ Turkey Cutlets in Anchovy-Lemon Sauce a winner and Shorey, Jacques’ granddaughter, is ready to dive into her serving. Then, Claudine assists her father as they make Grilled Chicken with Tarragon Butter. Lastly, Jacques reveals a simple way to bone out a chicken and makes a Ballotine of Chicken with Spinach Filling.

Aired: 08/29/23
