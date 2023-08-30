Sweet Endings

Jacques crafts Chocolate Mint Truffettes met with excited approval by a friend. Then together the pair make Quick Almond and Plum Cake using whole plums, expertly removing the pits. Crispy Tuiles a l’Orange follow--simple to make if you keep one eye on the oven while they bake! The same goes for the Summer Cornets Susie. They’re all desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs.