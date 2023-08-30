100 WVIA Way
Essential Pepin

Sweet Endings

Season 1 Episode 24 | 25m 04s

Jacques crafts Chocolate Mint Truffettes met with excited approval by a friend. Then together the pair make Quick Almond and Plum Cake using whole plums, expertly removing the pits. Crispy Tuiles a l’Orange follow--simple to make if you keep one eye on the oven while they bake! The same goes for the Summer Cornets Susie. They’re all desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs.

Aired: 08/29/23
