Sweet Endings

Extras
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Crepes a la Confiture are a childhood favorite, and the batter is quick and easy to make.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Latest Episodes
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.