Extras
Jacques loves seafood! He highlights a wonderful seafood medley, freshwater fish and more.
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Latest Episodes
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Jacques uses his Fast Puff Pastry for everything from Choux a la Creme to Pigs Ears.