Rollin' In Dough

Simple flour and baking powder are pantry staples and the foundation of the step-by-step recipe for Soda Bread. Jacques goes on to add yeast to flour for a country bread called Gros Pain, then makes a crusty Long Proofed Baguette. Next, Jacques adds butter to a rich dough to make a light and tender Brioche. Finally, he shows us how to use up any left-over bread by making Bread Galettes.