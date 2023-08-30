100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Essential Pepin

Cozy Carbs

Season 1 Episode 8 | 25m 03s

Ricotta Dumplings with Red Pepper Sauce are light and fluffy dumplings that make an easy lunch or supper. Eggplant and tomatoes combine to make Macaroni Beaucaire a satisfying meal. Classic Gnocchi Maison give Jacques the chance to share his technique for using a piping bag to shape the mixture. Jacques finishes with his own version of Linguine with Clam Sauce and Vegetables.

Aired: 08/29/23
Extras
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Ocean Options
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Episode: S1 E25 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Fowl Play
Jacques demonstrates a simple way to bone out a chicken and more--with his family’s help.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Special Spuds
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Savory Staples
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:03
Watch 24:58
Essential Pepin
Fine Finishes
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:58
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Fabulous Fins
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Veg-In!
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Vegetable Bounty
Jacques prepares Endive with Olives, a Gratin of Leeks, Classic Ratatouille and more.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Sweet Endings
Jacques demonstrates desserts that impress guests, but don’t stress out the chefs!
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Shell-ebration
Jacques, his daughter and granddaughter all enjoy some delicious shellfish.
Episode: S1 E16 | 25:04
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Good Catch!
Jacques loves seafood! He highlights a wonderful seafood medley, freshwater fish and more.
Episode: S1 E22 | 25:04
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Eggs-quisite
Jacques cooks his aunt’s quiche, his mother’s Eggs Jeannette, a savory flan and more.
Episode: S1 E23 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Ocean Options
Jacques takes Sea Bass, Striped Bass and Codfish from the ocean to the plate.
Episode: S1 E25 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Light As Air
Pastry chef Emily Luchetti joins Jacques for treats to tempt every sweet tooth.
Episode: S1 E21 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Savory Staples
Jacques demonstrates a Risotto with Vegetables that can make a perfect vegetarian meal.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Fabulous Fins
Jacques prepares Cured Salmon in Molasses, followed by two different preparations of tuna.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Special Spuds
Jacques makes the perfect French Fry, plus more classic potato dishes.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
Essential Pepin
Veg-In!
Jacques makes Ragout of Asparagus and two gratins -- Zucchini and Tomato and Cauliflower.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:04
Watch 24:58
Essential Pepin
Fine Finishes
Jacques makes Cheesecake with Apricot-Blueberry Sauce and classic flan and mousse.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:58
Watch 25:03
Essential Pepin
Economical Offal
Jacques uses the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate.
Episode: S1 E7 | 25:03