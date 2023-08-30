Cozy Carbs

Ricotta Dumplings with Red Pepper Sauce are light and fluffy dumplings that make an easy lunch or supper. Eggplant and tomatoes combine to make Macaroni Beaucaire a satisfying meal. Classic Gnocchi Maison give Jacques the chance to share his technique for using a piping bag to shape the mixture. Jacques finishes with his own version of Linguine with Clam Sauce and Vegetables.