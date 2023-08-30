Special Spuds

Jacques shows chef and restaurant owner Loretta Keller his step-by-step way to the perfect French Fry. He then makes smooth and creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes, just like his aunt did years ago. Then another dish from his childhood, Potato Ragout. The refined version of scalloped potatoes, known as Gratin Dauphinoise, is next and finally, a French classic, Cream Puff Potatoes.