Fruit Fete

Jacques’ Good Lady Apples Bon Femme recipe satisfies all apple cravings with maple-sweetened fruit. Then Jacques adds basil leaves to a Stew of Red Summer Fruit to make a deliciously flavorful, fragrant dessert. He also prepares two more simple and tasty dishes: Braised Pears in a Caramel Sauce and Flambeed Bananas. Apples return as the main ingredient for the final dish of Apple Fritters.