Easy and Elegant Seafood

Jacques makes Lobster in Artichoke Hearts and then Shrimp Pane on Watercress. Jacques used to make Escoffier Quenelles when working with Pierre Franey at the Le Pavillon in New York and now makes them using a food processor to make light work of the task. Finally, he waxes poetic on the virtues of one of the ugliest fishes in the sea and makes Monkfish Roulade stuffed full of broccoli rabe.