Economical Offal

Jacques assembles a make-ahead charcuterie favorite, using the oft-forgotten liver in a recipe for Pork Liver Pate. He follows this with a recipe designed to keep winter chills at bay, Roast Sausage with Potatoes. Next is the hearty yet chic dish of Braised Sweetbreads in Mirepoix, it’s full of diced vegetables. Finally, a substantial country recipe for Braised Tongue with Lentils.