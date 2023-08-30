Game might sound intimidating, but it’s much easier to find in stores these days. Add some cupboard staples for something easy, like Venison Steaks in Sweet-Sour Sauce. Next, Skillet Duck with Read Oak Salad is simple and delicious. Finally, it’s rabbit two ways as Jacques separates a portion to roast and makes a stew with the rest in Sauteed Rabbit with Morels and Pearl Onions.