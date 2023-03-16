The Rosy Apostle

Extras
Angela accepts her pregnancy. Tormented by fear of the future, she has an abortion.
Pia finally makes her entrance at school, but nothing is as she had imagined it.
Angela learns she is pregnant while Lorenzo studies to join the Sicilian Regional Council.
Lorenzo gets the Region Council job. A storm is about to fall on the Giammarresi family.
Lorenzo finds suspicious papers on a contract and seeks Marina’s aid to learn more.
Rosario proposes to Angela and Lorenzo asks Judge Costa to officiate the wedding.
Salvuccio investigates Mr. Pellerito and decides to report what he finds.
Massimo, for fear of being arrested, hides himself at the Giammarresi's house.
Lorenzo is ready for a change and asks Massimo to help him get an office job.
As Christmas nears, Lorenzo and Angela are at odds because he won’t forgive his daughter.
Palermo is setting up an anti-Mafia operation led by Judge Costa. Will there be fallout?
