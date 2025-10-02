Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2

Extras
Don't miss the series premiere on Sunday, October 5 at 9/8c.
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Latest Episodes
Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core.
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.