Maigret

Episode 6: Maigret Comes Home, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 45s

Tragedy strikes in Saint-Fiacre, shocking Maigret to the core and driving him to uncover the deceit that ruined Sophie’s life. Back in Paris, his conversations with the killer lead to terrifying consequences, putting Madame Maigret in grave danger.

Aired: 11/08/25 | Expires: 11/23/25
Extras
Watch 1:00
Maigret
Preview
Benjamin Wainwright stars as Maigret in the contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon's novels.
Preview: S1 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Teaser
Chief Inspector Maigret, at your service. The all-new series premieres on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Maigret
Official Preview
Don't miss the series premiere on Sunday, October 5 at 9/8c.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Maigret
Inside Look
The cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in this fresh, modern adaptation.
Clip: S1 | 2:00
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 5: Maigret Comes Home, Part 1
A student is stabbed to death in the street. Maigret and Cavre disagree over the killer’s motives.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:53
Maigret
Episode 4: Maigret's Failure, Part 2
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a devastating personal blow.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:53
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 3: Maigret's Failure, Part 1
Maigret’s case is derailed when ordered to investigate billionaire Ferdinand Fumal’s death threats.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Maigret
Episode 2: The Lazy Burglar, Part 2
Despite being demoted, Maigret continues to pursue justice for Honoré Cuendet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:14
Maigret
Episode 1: The Lazy Burglar, Part 1
Follow Maigret as he investigates a series of bank robberies plaguing Paris.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:14