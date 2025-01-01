Episode 3 Preview

Extras
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Anthony Horowitz and more discuss returning to the Susan Ryeland series for a third time.
Atticus Pünd interrogates the Chalfont family. Susan discovers Miriam Crace may have been murdered.
Watch Marble Hall Murders only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Watch Marble Hall Murders only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Take an inside look at the third and final installment of the Susan Ryeland series
Watch Marble Hall Murders only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Enjoy a title sequence compilation of Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders, and Marble Hall Murders.
Learn more about who's who in Atticus' and Susan's worlds in Marble Hall Murders.
Latest Episodes
In the final installment, both Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd race to discover the truth.
Susan desperately tries to find the real murderer as tension ratchets up and threats are made.
The murderer in Corfu claims another victim. Eliot’s condition worsens and Susan is under suspicion.
Eliot accuses his family of murder, while Atticus Pünd is closing in on a suspect.
Atticus Pünd interrogates the Chalfont family. Susan discovers Miriam Crace may have been murdered.
Susan Ryeland is corralled into the world of Atticus Pünd as he investigates a mystery in Corfu.