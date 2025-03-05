100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marie Antoinette

The End of the Beginning

Season 2 Episode 8

Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule. When he succumbs to depression, she bravely steps up to rule in his place, proving she is the last man standing—ready for whatever comes next.

Aired: 05/10/25
Funding for Marie Antoinette is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 6 Preview
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 5 Preview
Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft and determined to prove her innocence.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 4 Preview
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 3 Preview
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 2 Preview
Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites – could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Season trailer
Disastrous consequences loom for Marie Antoinette and Louis as the revolt rumbles on.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette's Admirers
Marie Antoinette encounters a familiar face and has conflicted feelings.
Clip: S1 E8 | 2:52
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview | Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Marie Antoinette Season 2
  • Marie Antoinette Season 1
Marie Antoinette
Madame Deficit
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Episode: S2 E7
Marie Antoinette
Hated, Humbled, Mortified
As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.
Episode: S2 E6
Marie Antoinette
Enemies Assemble
Marie Antoinette is implicated in the diamond necklace theft and determined to prove her innocence.
Episode: S2 E5
Marie Antoinette
The Pursuit of Happiness
Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness.
Episode: S2 E4
Marie Antoinette
Treacherous Legacy
The people of Paris openly protest against Marie Antoinette as she protects her unborn child.
Episode: S2 E3
Marie Antoinette
A Poison Pen
Marie Antoinette’s affair with Fersen reignites – could it be part of a carefully orchestrated plot?
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43