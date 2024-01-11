DO NOT AIR: Eyes on the Skies/Camp Truman

**DO NOT AIR, per Programming** Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson is holding a seminar at the library. Truman becomes more and more certain that T.D. is going to embarrass him in front of his hero. / Milo is super-exited to go to Camp Winnetka this summer - he's been packing since Christmas. When Truman discovers that Camp Winnetka is closing, he takes it upon himself to cheer Milo up.