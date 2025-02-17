100 WVIA Way
Milwaukee PBS Specials

Milwaukee's Migrant Families

Season 3 Episode 14 | 28m 15s

They came seeking the promise of a better life; escape from racial violence, better jobs, higher wages, and better educational opportunities. Milwaukee and Wisconsin began to feel the shift in the 1940s. Just before WWII, Milwaukee’s Black population totaled about 1.5 percent. By 1950 that number had increased to 3.5 per cent, approximately 22,000 people.

Aired: 02/17/25
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Adrian Dunn's WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration
Adrian Dunn's WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration
Special: 56:46
Watch 28:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Rebuilding Milwaukee's Trinity Lutheran Church
A devastating fire nearly erased 150 years of heritage of this Milwaukee historic church
Special: 28:46
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
The Bradley Symphony Center featured the Violent Femmes celebrating the 40th Anniversary
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:46
Watch 4:34
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - To The Kill
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 4:34
Watch 2:50
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 2:50
Watch 2:40
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - Promise
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Passport Exclusive
Clip: S3 E11 | 2:40
Watch 0:15
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo - Coming this December
Clip: 0:15
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
The Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra collaborate to bring The Violent Femmes to PBS
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:48
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2024
We visit CAMO hunting camp; review 2024 Regulations and discover what is new this year.
Special: 26:48
Watch 26:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Vote 2024 Table Talk
Immigration and Democracy
Special: 26:46
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
The Bradley Symphony Center featured the Violent Femmes celebrating the 40th Anniversary
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
The Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra collaborate to bring The Violent Femmes to PBS
Episode: S3 E11
Watch 54:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
America's Dairyland: at the Crossroads
A deeper look at the continuing crisis and the future for farmers.
Episode: S3 E13 | 54:46