Milwaukee PBS Specials

Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 46s

Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra have partnered once again. This time, on bringing the music of the Violent Femmes to PBS viewers.

Aired: 12/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:40
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - Promise
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Passport Exclusive
Clip: 2:40
Watch 4:34
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - To The Kill
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 4:34
Watch 2:50
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 2:50
Watch 0:15
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo - Coming this December
Clip: 0:15
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
The Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra collaborate to bring The Violent Femmes to PBS
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:48
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2024
We visit CAMO hunting camp; review 2024 Regulations and discover what is new this year.
Special: 26:48
Watch 26:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Vote 2024 Table Talk
Immigration and Democracy
Special: 26:46
Watch 26:53
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Roots and Legacy - Jesus Salas
Based on Jesus Salas' memoir, "Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement.
Special: 26:53
Watch 58:45
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Live at the Lakefront
MILWAUKEE PBS PRESENTS LIVE @ THE LAKEFRONT features highlights of the 2023 performances.
Special: 58:45
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Remembering The Great Circus Parade
The Great Circus Parade was staged 30 times in Milwaukee between 1963 and 2009.
Special: 56:46