Milwaukee PBS Specials

America's Dairyland: at the Crossroads

Season 3 Episode 13 | 54m 46s

An hour-long documentary that takes a deeper look at the continuing crisis and the future for farmers, businesses and communities who rely on the dairy industry to survive.

Aired: 11/26/21
Extras
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Adrian Dunn's WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration
Adrian Dunn's WONDERFUL: A Soulful Celebration
Special: 56:46
Watch 28:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Rebuilding Milwaukee's Trinity Lutheran Church
A devastating fire nearly erased 150 years of heritage of this Milwaukee historic church
Special: 28:46
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
The Bradley Symphony Center featured the Violent Femmes celebrating the 40th Anniversary
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:46
Watch 4:34
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - To The Kill
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 4:34
Watch 2:50
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love
Violent Femmes Passport Exclusive - Prove My Love with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Clip: 2:50
Watch 2:40
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Passport Exclusive - Promise
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Special with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Passport Exclusive
Clip: S3 E11 | 2:40
Watch 0:15
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo
Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary Promo - Coming this December
Clip: 0:15
Watch 56:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
The Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra collaborate to bring The Violent Femmes to PBS
Special: 56:46
Watch 26:48
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2024
We visit CAMO hunting camp; review 2024 Regulations and discover what is new this year.
Special: 26:48
Watch 26:46
Milwaukee PBS Specials
Vote 2024 Table Talk
Immigration and Democracy
Special: 26:46
