Extras
Skurov's investigation is being stopped from above.
Tom moves on to another Neftnik buyer, the ostentatious businessman Cusev.
Tom is arrested by Detective Skurov and finds a surprising ally.
As Tom and Skurov close in on the Neftnik owners, Skurov is blackmailed.
Kruglov takes Olga to meet the mystery Neftnik owner.
Tom heads to Fredrik's Swedish cottage looking for the Neftnik shares.
Latest Episodes
