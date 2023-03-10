Extras
As Tom and Skurov close in on the Neftnik owners, Skurov is blackmailed.
Kruglov takes Olga to meet the mystery Neftnik owner.
Tom heads to Fredrik's Swedish cottage looking for the Neftnik shares.
Tom is arrested by Detective Skurov and finds a surprising ally.
A friend asks for help selling shares in a dead-end oil company.
Tom moves on to another Neftnik buyer, the ostentatious businessman Cusev.
