Murder in Sweden

Dark Intentions, Part 1

Season 1 Episode 7 | 44m 16s

One night, a married couple is murdered--but in two different locations. Maria goes to the mainland and discovers infidelity and secret business deals. The closer Maria gets to the truth, the more she puts herself in danger.

Aired: 05/18/23
Watch 44:22
Murder in Sweden
Bad Blood, Part 2
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Episode: S3 E6 | 44:22
Watch 44:21
Murder in Sweden
Like Shadows, Part 2
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
Episode: S3 E8 | 44:21
Watch 44:22
Murder in Sweden
Bad Blood, Part 1
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
Episode: S3 E5 | 44:22
Watch 44:19
Murder in Sweden
Like Shadows, Part 1
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
Episode: S3 E7 | 44:19
Watch 43:55
Murder in Sweden
Enemy Among Us, Part 2
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
Episode: S3 E2 | 43:55
Watch 44:15
Murder in Sweden
An Unjust Justice, Part 2
Maria discovers that someone from within the station is deleting incoming tips.
Episode: S3 E4 | 44:15
Watch 44:23
Murder in Sweden
An Unjust Justice, Part 1
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
Episode: S3 E3 | 44:23
Watch 44:07
Murder in Sweden
Enemy Among Us, Part 1
Gotland police are called in when an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise.
Episode: S3 E1 | 44:07
Watch 44:21
Murder in Sweden
Dust to Dust, Part 2
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
Episode: S2 E8 | 44:21
Watch 44:06
Murder in Sweden
The Fire Within, Part 1
A politician is targeted. Maria investigates a comedian known for his political jokes.
Episode: S2 E1 | 44:06
