Dark Intentions, Part 1

Extras
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
Maria discovers that someone from within the station is deleting incoming tips.
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
Gotland police are called in when an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise.
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
A politician is targeted. Maria investigates a comedian known for his political jokes.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Murder in Sweden Season 3
-
Season 2
-
Season 1
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
Maria discovers that someone from within the station is deleting incoming tips.
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
Gotland police are called in when an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise.
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
A politician is targeted. Maria investigates a comedian known for his political jokes.