May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

News Wrap: White House terminates another $450 million in grants to Harvard
Mideast experts weigh in on Trump's economic and defense deals in the region
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia as he sets new course for American policy in Middle East
Family who lived through 1950s U.S. deportation effort reflects on current climate
Baseball reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible
Minnesota works to address murders and disappearances of Black women
Ohio students face changes on campus as new state law rolls back diversity initiatives
What trouble in the bond market means for your investments and the economy
U.S. and China roll back steep tariffs as they try to reach a larger deal
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs with China
