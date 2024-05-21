100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 143 | 57m 46s

May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/20/24 | Expires: 06/20/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:58
PBS NewsHour
Bill Maher on book reflecting on his comedy and commentary
Bill Maher on his new book reflecting on decades of comedy and commentary
Clip: S2024 E143 | 8:58
Watch 7:53
PBS NewsHour
'Climate refugees' sue Britain for failing to protect homes
'Climate refugees' sue British government for failing to protect homes from climate change
Clip: S2024 E143 | 7:53
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
Turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight kills passenger
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight kills passenger, injures dozens more
Clip: S2024 E143 | 5:26
Watch 7:58
PBS NewsHour
How Trump's alleged hush money payments led to his charges
How Trump's alleged hush money payments led to his charges in New York
Clip: S2024 E143 | 7:58
Watch 6:13
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Mourning period starts in Iran for Raisi
News Wrap: 5 day mourning period starts in Iran for late President Raisi and other victims
Clip: S2024 E143 | 6:13
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
Taiwan's new president urges China to end threats
Taiwan's president urges China to end threats as Beijing says independence is 'dead end'
Clip: S2024 E143 | 5:37
Watch 4:31
PBS NewsHour
Giuliani, Trump allies arraigned in Ariz. electors scheme
Giuliani, Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors scheme
Clip: S2024 E143 | 4:31
Watch 4:55
PBS NewsHour
Exhibit explores humans put on display at 1904 World’s Fair
Exhibit explores experiences of humans put on display at 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis
Clip: S2024 E143 | 4:55
Watch 6:37
PBS NewsHour
Lorraine O'Grady on her long path into art world acceptance
Acclaimed artist Lorraine O'Grady on her long path into art world acceptance
Clip: S2024 E142 | 6:37
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Ship cleared from Baltimore bridge collapse scene
News Wrap: Ship cleared from Baltimore bridge collapse scene
Clip: S2024 E142 | 5:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E142 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E141 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E140 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E139 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E138 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E137 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E135 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E134 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45