100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
PBS News Hour

May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 127 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, tensions rise between Pakistan and India after dozens are killed in strikes that Pakistan is calling an act of war. The conclave begins as cardinals are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel to select the next pope. Plus, Judy Woodruff visits Vermont to check out a social media platform that's bringing people together in a time of increasing political division.

Aired: 05/06/25 | Expires: 06/06/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E137 | 26:45
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
The largely forgotten history of Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing
The largely forgotten history of Philadelphia’s police bombing of Black organization MOVE
Clip: S2025 E137 | 6:40
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Trump’s escalating feud with Harvard affects cancer research
Trump administration’s escalating feud with Harvard affects breast cancer research
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:39
Watch 3:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Deadly storms rip through Kentucky and Missouri
News Wrap: Deadly storms rip through Kentucky and Missouri
Clip: S2025 E137 | 3:00
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Why Israel is mobilizing a new ground assault on Gaza
Israel mobilizes new ground assault on Gaza to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:42
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Tracing one Hmong family’s journey from Laos to Rhode Island
Tracing one Hmong family’s journey from Laos to Rhode Island
Clip: S2025 E137 | 4:33
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E136 | 57:46
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Russia-Ukraine talks fall flat with few signs of progress
Russia-Ukraine peace talks fall flat with few signs of progress
Clip: S2025 E136 | 8:45
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel strikes Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen
News Wrap: Israel strikes two Houthi-controlled ports and unleashes new barrage on Gaza
Clip: S2025 E136 | 8:38
Watch 9:12
PBS News Hour
How the Trump family could be profiting off the presidency
Trump business deals revive questions about his family profiting off the presidency
Clip: S2025 E136 | 9:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E137 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E135 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E134 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E133 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E132 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46