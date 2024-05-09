100 WVIA Way
PBS NewsHour

May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 131 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Israel bombards Rafah as its leaders respond with defiance to President Biden freezing some weapons deliveries. Stormy Daniels clashes with Donald Trump's legal team as she takes the stand for a second day in the former president's hush money trial. Plus, a look at a battery-powered aircraft that could lead the transition away from fossil-fueled flight.

Aired: 05/08/24
