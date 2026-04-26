Election 2026 PBS News special coverage

Co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett led our election night coverage, along with our reporters, analysts and campaign strategists who provided takeaways throughout the evening.
Aired:11/03/26
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