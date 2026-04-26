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PBS News Hour

Election 2026 PBS News special coverage

4hr 26m 26s

Co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett led our election night coverage, along with our reporters, analysts and campaign strategists who provided takeaways throughout the evening.

Aired: 11/03/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.