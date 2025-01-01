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NOVA

The Battle to Breathe: The Last 10%

Season 53 | 18m 06s

Can progress outpace progression? For around 90% of people living with cystic fibrosis— a deadly genetic disease— new prescription drugs offer life-changing treatment. But for Emily Kramer-Golinkoff and the remaining 10%, the wait continues. Can modern breakthroughs like gene-editing offer a cure? Discover how relentless champions like Emily are fighting to ensure no person with CF is left behind.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 15:51
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe: CF Before Birth
Inside one mother's fight to ensure a healthy life for her child with cystic fibrosis.
Clip: S53 | 15:51
Watch 1:29:07
NOVA
Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.
Special: 1:29:07
Watch 1:16:29
NOVA
Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Special: 1:16:29
Watch 58:04
NOVA
Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
Special: 58:04
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
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NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Episode: S53 E13
NOVA
Space Wars
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Episode: S53 E12
NOVA
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Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Episode: S53 E11
Watch 53:41
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Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Episode: S53 E10 | 53:41
Watch 53:34
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Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Episode: S53 E9 | 53:34
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