Mid-Day in the Garden of Good and Odd/Failure to Lunch

Extras
Agents Oswald and Osmerelda play Say It and Spray It and Party at the End Game!
Agents Omar and Orla test the Multiply-by-Two-Inator - will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Pizza-Maker-Inator -- will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Fast-Talker-Inator and a Subtract-by-Six-Inator!
Agents Omar and Orla test out the One-Legged-Chair-Inator and an Add-By-Three-Inator!
Today, Agents Oswald and Osmerelda play Banana in Your Hand and Find the Wish Pineapple!
Agents Oswald and Osmerelda challenge each other in The Slime Bucket Walk!
Oswald and Osmerelda teach Agents how to play Lawn Bowling and Imaginary River Rafting.
Odd Squad: End of the Road new episodes all this week.
Odd Squad: The End of the Road starts 1/18.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Odd Squad Season 8
-
Odd Squad Season 7
-
OddTube - Season 2
-
OddTube - Season 1
-
Odd Squad Season 3
-
Odd Squad Season 2
-
Odd Squad Season 1
A new room opened up in headquarters. / The tubes are down and the agents are in trouble!
A lost Baby Laser Chicken is found./The Odd Squad Timekeeper is struck with oddness.
Orla is not the only ancient Agent left./ Ancient Agent Orlando has completed retraining.
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit must stop a group of villains from breaking into headquarters.
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Three villains team up with Bonnie Blaster./ Two villains team up to trade tips.
Today, Agents Oswald and Osmerelda play Banana in Your Hand and Find the Wish Pineapple!
Agents Omar and Orla test the Multiply-by-Two-Inator - will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Pizza-Maker-Inator -- will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Fast-Talker-Inator and a Subtract-by-Six-Inator!