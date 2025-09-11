OSGU | Nature Cat: Cave Hunt

Extras
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
It's 'Bring Your Wizard to Work' Day.
Oaklynn helps Olindo keep organized by playing "Sakto" from Jelly, Belly & Pogo.
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize. / A monster wants her eggs back.
Odd Squad throws a party for villains. / Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Odd Squad recruits a new Agent. / The Agents must stop the Icy Mousey.
Shapes have been stolen from the museum. / Miss Information is spreading lies.
Oz arrives from another dimension. / Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit must stop a group of villains from breaking into headquarters.