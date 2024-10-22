100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

A Brief History of the Reading Wars?

Season 4 Episode 9 | 8m 35s

When we read our eyes skim the print, we notice the length of the word and maybe the first letter, then our brains use context clues to deduce what the word should be.But is that really how reading works? Believe it or not, this question is at the heart of a decades-long battle in the English-speaking world–a battle that's been raging amongst educators, politicians, and scientists.

Aired: 09/18/24
Extras
Watch 8:11
Otherwords
Why Is English Awash in Sailors Jargon?
The English language is chock full of sailing jargon but why is that?
Episode: S4 E8 | 8:11
Watch 8:58
Otherwords
Is Body Language Really A Language?
How do we communicate without words? With our bodies. Body language!
Episode: S4 E7 | 8:58
Watch 10:58
Otherwords
How Cult Leaders Use Language
What is the best tool for cult leaders to control other people? It’s the power of language.
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:58
Watch 7:14
Otherwords
Why Do Some Names Fall Out of Fashion
Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Episode: S4 E5 | 7:14
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
