Otherwords

Is Bluey Giving Your Kid Australian Accent

Season 4 Episode 11 | 6m 21s

In 2019, when the children’s show Bluey hit American tv and streaming services, parents started noticing something strange. Their kids were suddenly looking for the “rubbish bin", asking what’s for “brekky”, and getting excited about going to the “ehport”. But was this family of cartoon dogs really changing how children speak? Which leads us to ask the question: how much does TV play a role in ho

Aired: 11/20/24
Watch 6:51
Otherwords
Is English a Creole?
We already know that English borrows from everybody, but can it be considered a Creole language?
Episode: S4 E10 | 6:51
Watch 8:35
Otherwords
A Brief History of the Reading Wars?
How do you teach children to read? This question is at the heart of a decades-long battle.
Episode: S4 E9 | 8:35
Watch 8:11
Otherwords
Why Is English Awash in Sailors Jargon?
The English language is chock full of sailing jargon but why is that?
Episode: S4 E8 | 8:11
Watch 8:58
Otherwords
Is Body Language Really A Language?
How do we communicate without words? With our bodies. Body language!
Episode: S4 E7 | 8:58
Watch 10:58
Otherwords
How Cult Leaders Use Language
What is the best tool for cult leaders to control other people? It’s the power of language.
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:58
Watch 7:14
Otherwords
Why Do Some Names Fall Out of Fashion
Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Episode: S4 E5 | 7:14
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
