Is Bluey Giving Your Kid Australian Accent

Extras
We already know that English borrows from everybody, but can it be considered a Creole language?
How do you teach children to read? This question is at the heart of a decades-long battle.
The English language is chock full of sailing jargon but why is that?
How do we communicate without words? With our bodies. Body language!
What is the best tool for cult leaders to control other people? It’s the power of language.
Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
