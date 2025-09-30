100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

Punctuation's Weird Backstory

Season 5 Episode 9 | 9m 19s

There was a time when written words were all scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to help the reader make sense of it. How did we get from that to this‽

Aired: 09/29/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Otherwords Season 5
  • Otherwords Season 4
  • Otherwords Season 3
  • Otherwords Season 2
  • Otherwords Season 1
Watch 7:03
Otherwords
Popular Word Origins That Are Totally Wrong
What are folk etymologies?
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:03
Watch 7:18
Otherwords
Is Social Media Censorship Unaliving Language?
Is TikTok ruining language?
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:18
Watch 7:21
Otherwords
The Mysterious Origins of Abracadabra and Other Magic Words
Are there 'magic' words?
Episode: E6 | 7:21
Watch 5:51
Otherwords
Where Did Cringey Corporate Jargon Come From?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
Episode: E5 | 5:51
Watch 12:22
Otherwords
Inside the Fiercest Debate in Linguistics
It's one of the most contentious debates in linguistics!
Episode: E4 | 12:22
Watch 7:05
Otherwords
Why A.I. Struggles with Negative Words
The ways we use negation in language can be pretty complex, even AI can’t seem to make sense of it.
Episode: E3 | 7:05
Watch 8:36
Otherwords
The Ancient Origins of Body Words
Join us as we try to figure out how our body parts got their names.
Episode: E1 | 8:36
Watch 6:21
Otherwords
Is Bluey Giving Your Kid Australian Accent
Children are sponges for language acquisition. Which leads us to ask the question: how much does TV
Episode: S4 E11 | 6:21
Watch 6:51
Otherwords
Is English a Creole?
We already know that English borrows from everybody, but can it be considered a Creole language?
Episode: S4 E10 | 6:51
Watch 8:35
Otherwords
A Brief History of the Reading Wars?
How do you teach children to read? This question is at the heart of a decades-long battle.
Episode: S4 E9 | 8:35