How Cult Leaders Use Language

Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
How do our brains process language?
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
