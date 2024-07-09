100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

How Cult Leaders Use Language

Season 4 Episode 6 | 10m 58s

What do Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Hitler have in common? They were all obsessively studied by Jim Jones, the cult leader who convinced and coerced more than 900 members of his "People's Temple" to commit suicide in the Jonestown Massacre. All these figures are known as "charismatic leaders," people who inspire intense devotion or emotional attachment in their followers through their com

Aired: 06/19/24
Extras
Watch 7:14
Otherwords
Why Do Some Names Fall Out of Fashion
Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Episode: S4 E5 | 7:14
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
Watch 8:43
Otherwords
What Brain Damage Reveals About Language
How do our brains process language?
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:43
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
