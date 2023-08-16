100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Otherwords

How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages

Season 3 Episode 6 | 6m 38s

Across the globe, queer communities have relied on secret lexicons known as "argots" to communicate safely, which have developed over the years into what some call "verbal jazz."

Aired: 06/21/23
Extras
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 7:17
Otherwords
Where Alcoholic Drinks Got Their Names
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
Episode: S3 E3 | 7:17
Watch 6:41
Otherwords
Is "R" a Vowel?
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
Episode: S3 E2 | 6:41
Watch 8:01
Otherwords
How Brands Ruin Slang
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:01
Watch 12:13
Otherwords
Why Sign Language Was Banned in America
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 8:57
Otherwords
Literally No One Likes a Grammar Cop
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Otherwords Season 4
  • Otherwords Season 3
  • Otherwords Season 2
  • Otherwords Season 1
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 7:17
Otherwords
Where Alcoholic Drinks Got Their Names
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
Episode: S3 E3 | 7:17
Watch 6:41
Otherwords
Is "R" a Vowel?
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
Episode: S3 E2 | 6:41
Watch 8:01
Otherwords
How Brands Ruin Slang
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:01
Watch 12:13
Otherwords
Why Sign Language Was Banned in America
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 8:57
Otherwords
Literally No One Likes a Grammar Cop
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:57