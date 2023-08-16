How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages

Extras
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
