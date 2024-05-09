100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

How the Colors Got Their Names

Season 3 Episode 9 | 6m 29s

In some ways, colors are the ultimate example of language's power. The earliest humans didn't have words for colors. They had words for objects and actions, and it took tens of thousands of years for those words to evolve into the names of the colors we use today. In this episode, we’ll answer that age-old question, which came first: orange the fruit or orange the color?

Aired: 09/20/23
Extras
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
Watch 8:43
Otherwords
What Brain Damage Reveals About Language
How do our brains process language?
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:43
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 7:17
Otherwords
Where Alcoholic Drinks Got Their Names
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
Episode: S3 E3 | 7:17
