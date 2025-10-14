100 WVIA Way
Our Time

Teen Mental Health – AFTERTASTE & INTRUSIVE

Season 3 Episode 301 | 26m 46s

Since the Covid pandemic, few groups have been more impacted by mental health than teenagers. Leaders call it the public health crisis of this generation. In her film AFTERTASTE, filmmaker Ellie White recounts a life-threatening eating disorder and the courage it took to recover. And in INTRUSIVE, filmmaker Alexander Welty unveils the obsessional thoughts that have plagued him since childhood.

Our Time
Colorism in America – Shade & Out of Our Heads
Are “Team Light Skin” and “Team Dark Skin” the new monikers of colorism in the U.S.?
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Trans Youth in America – Transforming Media & Re-Framing
Representations of transgender lives through the eyes of young Americans.
Episode: S2 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Protecting Families – Skinned Knees & Kik-Me!
Two teens take aim at abusers and online predators while helping heal their families.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Blindness and Autism – Blind Sighted & A Lonely Highway
Two teens take aim at the stereotypes they face being blind and autistic.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Immigrants and Refugees – Las Hijas & Leaving Africa
The human costs of immigration as told through immigrant families and refugees.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families
Filmmakers Kalia Hunter and Kallista Palapas recount two black lives cut short by suicide.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Self Image and non-conformity – Gorgeous and Out of the Box
What happens when teenagers reject self-policing?
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:40
Watch 26:41
Our Time
Intimate Partner Violence – Rock Bottom & Breaking Silence
Two young filmmakers recount domestic violence in their high school relationships.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:41
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Immigration – Love Me and Finding Home
First generation immigrants caught between family traditions and finding their own voices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Teen Mental Health and Suicide – Under the Wire & Surviving
Two teen filmmakers tackle mental health and suicide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:40
