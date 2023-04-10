100 WVIA Way
Our Time

Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families

Season 2 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. While leaders acknowledge a teen mental health crisis, much discourse focuses on suicide as a white issue. Filmmakers Kalia Hunter (Dom) and Kallista Palapas (I'll Be There) recount two young black lives cut short by suicide, and in doing so, compel communities to act.

Aired: 04/14/23 | Expires: 04/14/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Colorism in America – Shade & Out of Our Heads
Are “Team Light Skin” and “Team Dark Skin” the new monikers of colorism in the U.S.?
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Trans Youth in America – Transforming Media & Re-Framing
Representations of transgender lives through the eyes of young Americans.
Episode: S2 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Protecting Families – Skinned Knees & Kik-Me!
Two teens take aim at abusers and online predators while helping heal their families.
Episode: S2 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Blindness and Autism – Blind Sighted & A Lonely Highway
Two teens take aim at the stereotypes they face being blind and autistic.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Immigrants and Refugees – Las Hijas & Leaving Africa
The human costs of immigration as told through immigrant families and refugees.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Self Image and non-conformity – Gorgeous and Out of the Box
What happens when teenagers reject self-policing?
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:40
Watch 26:41
Our Time
Intimate Partner Violence – Rock Bottom & Breaking Silence
Two young filmmakers recount domestic violence in their high school relationships.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:41
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Immigration – Love Me and Finding Home
First generation immigrants caught between family traditions and finding their own voices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Teen Mental Health and Suicide – Under the Wire & Surviving
Two teen filmmakers tackle mental health and suicide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Hair and Self Image – Out of our Heads and Bella
Two young filmmakers take aim at cultural beauty standards as they examine hair.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:40
