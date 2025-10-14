Domestic Violence and Family Estrangement – NOT ALL HEROES & SKINNED KNEES

Extras
Stories of adoption and fostering embolden Americans to redefine what makes a family.
While multiracial families are often overlooked, mixed race youth insist on a voice.
Are “Team Light Skin” and “Team Dark Skin” the new monikers of colorism in the U.S.?
Representations of transgender lives through the eyes of young Americans.
Two teens take aim at abusers and online predators while helping heal their families.
Two teens take aim at the stereotypes they face being blind and autistic.
The human costs of immigration as told through immigrant families and refugees.
Filmmakers Kalia Hunter and Kallista Palapas recount two black lives cut short by suicide.
What happens when teenagers reject self-policing?
Two young filmmakers recount domestic violence in their high school relationships.